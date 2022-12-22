Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, has resigned. Kunini tendered his resignation letter before the house on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

The letter reads, “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly. My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank Hon Members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the house after the resignation letter was read by the deputy speaker, Hon. Hamman Adama, unanimously nominated the house chief whip, Hon. Kizito Bonzina, the member representing Zing state constituency as the new speaker. The new speaker has been in the House since 2007.

Kunini was elected speaker in December 2019 after the resignation of the former speaker, Hon. Abel Peter Dish.

Responding, Bonzina thanked members for finding him worthy to serve as leader of the House.

He said members of the House were not having any issue with the ex-speaker and promised to work in harmony with all members to ensure the development of the state.