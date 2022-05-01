As preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, two candidates race to secure Bauchi 2023 Governorship ticket under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, a former senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial Zone Nazif Sulaiman Gamawa and a son to a former Bauchi State Governor Ahmad Ahmed Mu’azu.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that while Barrister Kashim was screened by the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri led secreening committee, the two other candidates did not appear before the committee.

A source close to Bauchi PDP said, “As at the time that the PDP Governorship screening committee completed its assignment here in Bauchi, only former SSG Barrister Ibrahim Kashim appeared before it for screening. He was cleared to contest the governorahip ticket.”

He said Ahmed and Senator Nazif did not returned their completed nomination and expression of interest forms, hence they were not screened.

Senator Nazif kept a soar ties with Bala Mohammed over political interest at the centre. Ahmad on the other hand, is reeling on the political goodwill his father earned over the eight years he served as Bauchi State Governor between 1999 to 2007.

It is also understood that Ahmad’s father, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu is not in good terms with Bala Mohammed over what seems to be a carry over of the inability of Mu’azu to secure second terms presidential victory for Goodluck Jonathan in 2019. Bala held Jonathan in high esteem. He reffered to him as his political father having appointed him FCT minister twice during his tenure.

It is apparent that Governor Bala will favour his former SSG to emerge as Bauchi PDP Governorship ticket being his earstwhile erand having said that he will model Sokoto state governor’s 2019 style to help him accomplish the plan.

“One of my brothers, a formidable and astute politician, Matawalle Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal) did it before, so we are going to also test it,” Governor Bala said in January last year while receiving the report if his Presidential Contact Committee.

However, the governor derailed from Tambuwal’s model bacause he trusted the 2019 Sokoto PDP Governorship ticket into the safe hands of Deputy.

Contrary, Bala Favours Barrister Kashim over his Deputy Senator Baba Tela for seemingly lack of trust and confidence on him. Paradoxically, Kashim hailed from Bauchi Local Government in the southern part of Bauchi State, Tela hailed from Katagum of Bauchi North. Both Kashim and Bala share the same Senatorial zone, Bauchi South.

There exist a long standing political rivalry between Bauchi North and Bauchi South. The latter dominated the political scene in Bauchi State having produced all the past three governors of the state.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, said, ” I did not over heard the governor as saying that he will keep pseudo govenorship candidate to hold the ticket for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adviser said no one can deny peoplw from saying their minds about things that matter most to them because they have the right to hold and express their opinions.

Lack of good number of governorahip contestants under PDP in Bauchi State has been attributed to the firm claws Bala kept on the party with one of his eyes fixed on presidential ambition and the other serving a watchdog role on the Governorship ticket should he failed to get PDP’s presidential ticket.