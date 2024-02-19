The Kano State government has said that it will not interfere with the judicial process concerning the arrest and trial of a controversial TikToker in the State, Murja Kunya, by the State Hisbah Board.

This was disclosed on Monday by the State’s Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, in a press release sent out to journalists following the controversial disappearance of the female TikToker from a correctional facility in the State.

The State government, however, said that Murja Kunya was moved out of the correctional facility by security operatives to aid the investigation of another matter involving the suspect.

LEADERSHIP reports that Murja Kunya was arrested last week by the Hisbah Board and was subsequently arraigned before an Upper Shari’ah Court at Kwanar Hudu in Nassarawa local government area of the State on allegation of sharing vulgar video content on a social media platform. The court ordered her remand in a correctional center and had adjourned the matter to Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

However, the State government’s revelation comes in response to speculations on social media following Murja’s mysterious ‘release’ from prison on Thursday last week.

The statement vehemently denied any government’s involvement in Murja’s disappearance from Prison, describing allegations of underhand dealings against the State government as “unfounded, untrue, mischievous, and lacking in any substance.”

Dantiye emphasised that such insinuations were products of the imagination of misguided elements seeking to tarnish the administration and the personality of the State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The statement read in parts: “The state government is quite aware of the constitutional provisions for separation of powers and demarcation of responsibilities between the judiciary, legislature and the executive as the three arms of government and will never do anything or engage in any act that will jeopardize or undermine the this noble provision. The government is quite aware that the issue is purely legal and within the purview of the judiciary and will never interfere in any way to influence its fair and just outcome.

“Let it be on record that to the knowledge of the government, the said Murja Kunya was arraigned before an Upper Shari’ah Court at Kwanar Hudu in Nassarawa Local Government area on allegation of sharing vulgar video content on a social media platform following which the court ordered her remand in a correctional center and adjourned to Tuesday, 20th February, 2023 after hearing application for her bail. It however came to the attention of the government that there was a fresh allegation against her which necessitated her being taken out for investigation by the security agencies. Her case is still subsisting and will continue up to its final determination by the court.”

The statement further urged the general public to disregard mischievous allegations and be rest assured that the government will respect and uphold the sanctity of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.