Immediate-past governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed, was on Monday a guest of the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin, the state capital.

Though, LEADERSHIP could not immediately ascertain the reason for the invitation of Ahmed by the anti-graft agency, it was, however, learnt that the former governor was interrogated by the operatives of EFCC.

The former governor, after leaving the EFCC office, also confirmed his invitation.

Ahmed described his invitation by the EFCC “as not only a routine one but also procedural.”

In a statement by his former chief press secretary, Wahab Oba, Ahmed said he was invited by the EFCC, and he was in Ilorin to honour the invitation as he has always been doing and still ready to do.

“I’ve always expressed my willingness to answer any query or question about my stewardship as a governor of the state.

“So, my visit on invitation to the agency’s office today is in tandem with my readiness and preparedness to account for my stewardship. There’s nothing unusual about the invitation and my honoring the anti graft agency today as always,” he stated.