United States President-elect, Donald Trump has criticised California officials, accusing them of incompetence in managing the deadly wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump expressed frustration over the state’s firefighting efforts and preparedness.

“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols (politicians) have no idea how to put them out,” Trump wrote.

He described the crisis as “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country,” adding, “They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

The wildfires claimed at least 16 lives, displaced 150,000 residents, and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, according to state officials.

The rapid spread and intensity of the blazes overwhelmed firefighting resources and exposed vulnerabilities in California’s disaster response systems.

In the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, one of the five active fire zones in the region, hydrants ran dry, leaving firefighters scrambling to contain the inferno. Water shortages also hindered efforts in other areas, intensifying the devastation.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a frequent target of Trump’s criticism, extended an invitation for the president-elect to visit Los Angeles and survey the destruction firsthand.

Trump, however, continued to level accusations at Newsom, blaming him for what he called “systemic failings in the state’s wildfire response.”

In one of his posts, Trump highlighted the magnitude of the crisis: “Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place.”

Meanwhile, heroic efforts by firefighters, including precision aerial operations, struggled to halt the advance of the Palisades Fire.

The blaze pushed eastward toward the Getty Center art museum, which houses invaluable collections, and northward into the densely populated San Fernando Valley.

As California battles the relentless infernos, questions continue to arise about its disaster preparedness and the role of climate factors in intensifying wildfire risks.

With just over a week until Trump’s return to the White House, his remarks have added political fuel to an already dire situation.