TINUBU CABINET: Senate Hangs Confirmation Of El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi On Security Clearance

The fate of three ministerial nominees was left hanging in the balance yesterday as the Senate stepped down their confirmation on grounds that they are yet to get security clearance.

They are former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; former All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State.

The Red Chamber however confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees in the list sent to it for screening and confirmation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in three batches.

The ministers-designate who were confirmed yesterday are Dele Alake, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Mohammed Idris Malagi, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Ali Pate, Betta Edu, Abubakar Momoh, Yususf Maitama Tuggar, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Doris Uzoka, David Umahi, and Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

Others are Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Lateef Fagbemi, Mohammad Idris, Olawale Edun, Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Imman Suleiman Ibrahim, Joseph Utsev, Abubakar Kyari, John Enoh and Sani Abubakar Danladi.

Others include Ahmed Tijjani, Bosun Tijjani, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ishak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sununu, Adegboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, Bello Matawalle, Ibrahim Geidam, Simon Bako Lalong, Lola Adejo, Shuaibu Abubakar, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Sabi, Alkali Ahmed, Heineken Lokpobiri, Uba Maigari, Zephaniah Jisalo and Festus Keyamo.