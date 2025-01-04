President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Oluwatuyi, fondly called Tukana, died on Saturday following hospitalisation for serious injuries sustained in an accident on December 15, 2024.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, condoled with the political stalwart’s family, friends, and political associates.

LEADERSHIP reports that the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu first appointed Oluwatuyi as the SSG in 2020

Oluwatuyi served with distinction and many recognitions before his reappointment by incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

President Tinubu acknowledged the diligence of the former chairman of Akure South Local Government Council and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in strengthening democracy in the state.

The President believed Oluwatuyi served the people of Ondo State with unwavering dedication, providing the necessary backbone for policy coordination and implementation and significantly contributing to the state’s progress.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God would receive the departed’s soul and bring comfort and solace to his grieving family.