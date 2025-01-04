The Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Yobe State chapter, has conferred the prestigious Icon of Youth Development award on Alh. Saleh Jaji Katuzu (Jarman Matasan Arewa), in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the advancement of youth development in the state.

The award was presented to Alh. Katuzu based on his remarkable track record, unwavering dedication, and selfless service towards empowering and uplifting the youth in Yobe State.

Just as his continued efforts have greatly impacted the lives of young people in the state, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to their communities.

The award ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Speaker of the 4th Assembly of YAN, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Hashimu Auwal, who commended Alh. Katuzu for his outstanding leadership in the field of youth development.

Auwal also expressed his pride in Katuzu’s work and congratulated him on receiving the well-deserved recognition.

In his remarks, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Hashimu Auwal highlighted that Alh. Katuzu’s dedication to youth empowerment aligns with the values of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, which seeks to encourage youth involvement in leadership, community service, and sustainable development across the nation.

The event was a moment of celebration and pride for the youth of Yobe State, as they acknowledged Alh. Katuzu’s impact on shaping a brighter future for their generation.

Similarly, the recognition further cements Alh. Saleh Jaji Katuzu’s legacy as a champion of youth development in Yobe State and beyond.