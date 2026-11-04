President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday departed King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for Abuja, after the successful completion of his Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in the Holy city of Makkah.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga,President Tinubu’s plane took off at the Royal Terminal of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah at exactly 5:13.pm Saudi time.

The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin MISHAAL bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yakubu Gambo, and Hon. Consul-General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya, accompanied the President to the airport.

Before departure, President Tinubu had a brief meeting with the Deputy Governor of Makkah at the Royal Guest Palace in the Airport.

On arrival on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, the President led members of the Nigerian delegation to perform the Umrah rites, including the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’abah.

Last Sunday, President Tinubu was granted the rare privilege of entering the sacred structure, where he and members of his delegation performed the two raka’at prayers.

Inside the Holy Ka’abah, the President offered special supplications to Almighty Allah for lasting peace, security, unity and prosperity in Nigeria, while seeking divine guidance, wisdom and strength to continue serving the Nigerian people.

President Tinubu also prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon Nigeria, its leaders and citizens, expressing hope that the country’s diversity would be transformed into a source of strength, national cohesion and shared prosperity.

The President’s visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provided an opportunity for spiritual reflection, thanksgiving and prayers for Nigeria, as well as renewed commitment to the national task of building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

President Tinubu expressed profound appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the special courtesies and hospitality extended to him and the Nigerian delegation, particularly the privilege of accessing the Holy Ka’abah to offer prayers.

President Tinubu left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with renewed faith, gratitude to Almighty Allah and an unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and the aspiration of building a better Nigeria for all.

In his entourage were the National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Governors of Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Borno and Yobe States among others.