Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi yesterday said Nigerian youths will change the country and restore its squandered glory when they are made productive.

Obi, who stated this at a summit for his support groups in Abuja said he and his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad joined the presidential race because Nigerian youths have been ignored and neglected over time to the detriment of the society.

The summit had a coalition of over 80 groups working for the presidential bid of the former Anambra Governor and his deputy Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad.

While he noted that every part of Nigeria including Sambisa forest is virgin agricultural land waiting to be harnessed, the Labour Party candidate assured the youths that power will be returned to them when he and his Vice come to power through their selfless efforts

A statement from his media office, said, “Nigerians would no longer allow drivers that don’t know where we are going to lead the country. Our main mission is to wrestle power from those who hold it presently and return it back to the people of Nigeria.”

He regretted that nobody knows where the country is heading today.

“The only way to create a new Nigeria is to make people to have hope in the leaderships.

“God has given us everything in this country, the only thing that is lacking is leadership. And that is what we intend to provide. We are not trying to do something else. Leadership is what Datti and I want to provide. We are not looking for anything.

“In 2023, we will no longer allow drivers that don’t know where we are going. We will remove that driver. We will not allow him to continue. We will put another driver to continue because what we have now, and what is happening in Nigeria is that you don’t know where you are going, the driver doesn’t know where the vehicle is going”, Obi stated.

The Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Baba-Ahmad in his remarks said Obi’s record of performance in Anambra State gives Nigerians hope that the country will be safe with the Labour Party in power.

He however called for calm and vigilance ahead of the election just as he cautioned election riggers to allow the voice of the people to prevail.

Baba-Ahmed said: “We do not take anything from anybody for campaign. We are not looking for money in government. We are looking for how to manage government money by following a serious leader who knows how to create wealth.

“I am following a leader who has nothing to achieve again in this life except to see a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“It pains me when a uniformed staff of the federal government of Nigeria, in broad daylight, will collect money. Each time I see it, my heart breaks.”

National chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure said the party will win the 2023 presidential election and noted that the party was on a rescue mission.

The former trade union activist regretted that the country was tilting towards collapse as a result of insecurity and failing economy.

Director general of Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, in his remarks, warned that Nigerians would suffer if the country continued on the same path.

He said the Labour Party will mobilise to ensure that everyone at the polling stations voted for the party.