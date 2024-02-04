President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, former governor of Yobe State and two-time Senator representing Yobe East, with immense grief.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngalale, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe State.

”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.