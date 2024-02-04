The immediate-past Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, who represented Makera Constituency in the Assembly, has won his seat again in the Saturday’s re-run election held in five wards of the constituency.

Recall that the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court had nullified the electoral vcitory of Hon. Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over infractions in some polling units, and ordered a re-run election.

The Appellate Court ordered a rerun in five polling units across five political wards of the constituency following the petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Solomon Nuhu Katuka and his party.

Earlier, Liman’s election was nullified by the Kaduna State National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal on September 30 and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units.

But APC and Liman filed an appeal against the judgement of the Tribunal. The Appeal Court0t judgement delivered by Justice O. O. Adejumo, Justice A .O Oyetula and Justice P. A Obiora dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and Liman, and ordered a rerun in five polling units of Barnawa wards instead.

Meanwhile, after a peaceful poll on Saturday, APC’s Liman emerged victorious with 18,068 votes against Nuhu Katuka of the PDP, who polled 17,404 votes.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for State Constituency Rerun Election, Professor Jamilu Ya’u, said: “Hon. Dahiru Yusuf Liman having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”