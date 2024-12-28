President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended condolences to the government and people of India on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Singh, India’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014, died Thursday at the age of 92.

Singh’s official visit to Nigeria in 2007 was historic. He earned the distinct honour of addressing a joint session of the National Assembly, a privilege accorded to only a few global leaders.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu paid tribute to Singh’s dedication to strengthening the Nigeria-India relationship, noting that his diplomatic efforts remained a reference point in the history of the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The president recounted the establishment of the strategic partnership between Nigeria and India under Singh’s tenure which has continued to flourish, driving political and economic prosperity for both countries.

Tinubu further lauded Singh’s efforts to forge improved cooperation in defence trade, culture, education, health, science and technology, and ICT.

Expressing gratitude to the people of India for celebrating the life and accomplishments of this selfless leader and distinguished economist, the Nigerian leader saluted Singh’s role in steering India’s economic reforms during globally challenging times.

He prayed that the departed Prime Minister’s dedication to service will inspire the people of India.