President Bola Tinubu has appointed six chief medical directors for federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Gombe, Azare, Lafiya, Maiduguri and Kafanchan.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga yesterday, the newly appointed CMDs and their hospitals include; Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State; Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe following an outstanding performance in his first term; Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, the acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, confirmed as the substantive CMD; Dr. Ikrama Hassan appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafiya, Nasarawa State; Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, a renowned Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State and Dr Haruna Abubakar Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician, appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office. Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on September 5, 2024,” he added.

Onanuga also said Dr Dauda Abubakar Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from December 6, 2024.

President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed chief medical directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.