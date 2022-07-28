A popular flutist and former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, has urged Nigerians not to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, saying he was not qualified to be voted as President.

Tee Mac, who said the APC presidential candidate is his in-law, said Tinubu is 86 years-old and not 70 as being claimed by the former Lagos State governor.

He claimed that Tinubu is not healthy enough and has many unanswered questions about his age, background and how he made his money.

The flutist, who was reacting to a Facebook post by one Yemi Olakitan on Wednesday, wrote, “Anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly! Is the man qualified! Is he honest! Does he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money! Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?

“You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house ( Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.”

According to Tee Mac, he stopped supporting Tinubu and making family visits to him when he sold President Muhammadu Buhari to the nation in 2015.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president,” he concluded.