Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the federal government under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was on the right path to returning Nigeria to greatness.

According to him, with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue, a brighter future would soon be at hand for Nigerians.

He, however, emphasised the crucial role the media must play in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.

Speaking at the weekend during the Daily Sun Newspaper Awards in Lagos, Senator Shettima, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, stressed the crucial role of the media as “watchdogs, truth-seekers, and the voice that informs and empowers our citizens.”

In his speech titled, “Celebrating Excellence, Building Together: Our Commitment To Press Freedom And Media Development In Nigeria,” the Vice President noted that the media has the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse and hold institutions accountable.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just the exceptional work of individual journalists, but also the collective contribution of the media to Nigeria’s progress. As partners in progress, you have the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse, and hold institutions responsible. Your dedication to investigative journalism, balanced reporting, and fact-checking is essential for a thriving democracy,” he stated.

VP Shettima advocated for collaboration and mutual respect between the media and government, stressing the need for the media to hold the government accountable, just as he called for transparency and open access to information to foster an environment where journalists can work freely and safely.

He further noted President Tinubu’s commitment to a vibrant press, recognising that “a free and independent media is essential for a healthy democracy.”

While advocating press freedom, VP Shettima urged the media to uphold ethical standards, fact-check information, and avoid sensationalism to combat the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation.

The Vice President highlighted the recent strides by the federal government, including economic reforms, tackling security challenges, and investing in infrastructure, citing the removal of fuel subsidies, despite initial challenges, as yielding positive results with increased federal allocations to states.

“The government is commencing the implementation of the Pulaku Initiative, a large-scale resettlement programme aimed at addressing the root causes of farmers-herders conflicts. The initiative will revitalize the affected communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities. I inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the initiative in fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of all Nigerians,” the Vice President said.

He also commended the sacrifices of journalists and expressed the government’s commitment to working together with the media to build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, assured Nigerians that the economic challenges bedeviling Nigeria would soon be a thing of the past.

He said while nation-building is a collective endeavour, the citizens must come together and support the government in its efforts in building a truly great Nigeria.

The SGF stated: “The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shall remain steadfast in its commitment to building a brighter future for all Nigerians, under the Renewed Hope Agenda. While progress may seem slow at times, the vision for a better tomorrow remains resolute. We shall soon navigate successfully the current economic challenges.”