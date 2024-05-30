Ad

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to meet in a rematch on 21 December, 2024, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has disclosed.

Usyk beat Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era on 18 May.

A rematch was said to be in the works for October but Turki Alalshikh says the date has been shifted to December.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” Alashikh added on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk, the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection when they fought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian has won all 22 of his professional fights.

Alashikh did not name a venue or destination for the rematch, but stated it would take place “during Riyadh Season”.