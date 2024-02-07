President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a two-week private visit to the capital of France, Paris.

The president left for France on January 24 and stayed for two weeks.

Tinubu landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 8:55pm.

The president was received at the airport by some of the senior members of his administration, including the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; his chief of staff, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the national security adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu; the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Nyesom Wike

Also at the airport were the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; minister of state for petroleum resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among others.