President Bola Tinubu is expected to officially launch Nigeria’s revised National Counter-Terrorism Strategy in October, following the completion of an extensive review process designed to align the nation’s security framework with emerging threats.

Advertisement

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, disclosed this at the third quarter stakeholder meeting of NACTEST in Abuja.

Laka affirmed that the document has been finalised and forwarded to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for approval.

“I am pleased to report that the review process has now reached a decisive milestone. The revised draft National Counter Terrorism Strategy, which incorporates all feedback received during the validation exercise, has been finalized and forwarded to the National Security Adviser for approval.

“The final step will be to secure a suitable date for His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to officially launch the revised National Counter Terrorism Strategy. This launch will mark the culmination of our collective efforts and the beginning of a new phase in our national counterterrorism expedition,” Laka stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the review, initiated in February 2025, was necessitated by the evolving nature of terrorism, including shifting tactics, the use of new technologies, and exploitation of social and economic vulnerabilities.

According to him, the revised strategy was enriched through consultations, workshops, validation sessions, and technical reviews that brought together government institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations, academia, the private sector, and international partners.

“The true measure of success lies in its faithful implementation, and we all have a role to play as defined in the strategy. The Strategy can only succeed if we collectively own it and translate its provisions into practical, coordinated actions across the five work streams: Prevent, Protect, Identify, Prepare, and Implement,” Laka added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Nigeria’s leadership in counter-terrorism within West Africa and the Sahel region places an additional responsibility on the country to demonstrate innovation and coordination in combating violent extremism.

Laka said, “As the National Counter Terrorism Centre consolidates its position as a Regional Centre of Excellence for Counterterrorism in West Africa and the Sahel, the implementation of National Counter Terrorism Strategy takes on an even greater significance. Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, coordination, and innovation in addressing terrorism and violent extremism in the region, especially leveraging our experience over the years.

“The revised National Counter Terrorism Strategy therefore provides us with a roadmap for securing our Nation and as a model across the subregion. Thus, its success has implications far beyond our borders.”

The Director of Policy and Strategy at NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, explained that the revised document was developed through an inclusive process, engaging ministries, departments, and agencies , as well as civil society, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders, and international partners

“Hopefully, the next invite you will get from us is the formal launch of the revised strategy some time in October by Mr President. After that we can sit again as stakeholders to work on the implementation plan for the NACTEST,” he added.

He noted that the Centre adopted both the “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approaches championed by the President to ensure the new strategy is comprehensive, community-driven, and in line with international best practices.

“Hopefully, the next invite you will get from us is the formal launch of the revised strategy sometime in October by Mr President,” he said, stressing that the document will serve as a guide for coordinated counter-terrorism actions across the country.