President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday visited Owo community in Ondo State to condole with the family of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

President Tinubu also visited Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, where he emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

“Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility.

“We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity,’’ he said.

On reforming Nigeria, President Tinubu in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said his task will be to ensure fiscal and true federalism, as well as the broad-based manifestation of the philosophy of “what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.”

He acknowledged the understanding and support of all Nigerians in the face of the tough but temporary economic conditions, assuring them that their patience and perseverance will not be fruitless.

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As the former governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation. But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth largest economy in the entire continent of Africa. We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly.

“I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected. Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.

“We cannot allow Nigeria’s economy to be exploited. We cannot abandon our economy to marauders.

I am determined to re-engineer our finances and curb selfish interests permanently,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, Pa Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who read the address of Pa Fasoranti, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to Nigeria’s progress and expressed support for his administration’s efforts.

“You have kept your word to return to this place where we all prayed for you, and this shows that you are a man of your word,” the elder statesman stated.

Pa Fasoranti asked President Tinubu to be fair and courageous, declaring that such traits were the hallmark of the Afenifere family.

“Today, you are carrying our flag. We are noted for integrity, competence, fairness, and courage. Your performance so far has shown that you understand the full gravity of your mandate, which is to show the Nigerian people that a good government is possible,” he said.