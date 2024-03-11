President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has inaugurated a Centre for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Skill and Research at Havilla University, Nde community, Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

Addressing the Governing Council members after she was inaugurated as the pro-chancellor by chancellor/founder of the university, Hon. Jones Tangban, at the instance of vice chancellor of the University of Calabar (head of mentoring university), Prof. Florence Obi, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Havilla University, Tinubu-Ojo said she would work hard towards delivery quality education to the students.

She said the initiative was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, who is desirous of making young graduates become self-reliant.

After unveiling the academic complex named after her by management of the school, she said, “I wish to recommend that for posterity purpose that the inauguration of Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo International Centre for Vocational, Entrepreneurial, Skill Studies and Research today will help to churn out quality graduates.

“This centre shall be a processing ground for the production of self-employable young graduates and wealth creation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The centre which will be technologically-driven shall work with local and international organisations to provide first class training in skills and technical labour to champion the new industrial revolution in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” she said.

The pro-chancellor further stressed that the governing council under her watch will work hard to attract capital projects to the university through collaborative efforts and partnership to build a glorious ivory tower that will be competing with world’s best institutions.