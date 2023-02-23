The wife of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Titi Abubakar, has pleaded with women in the North Central geopolitical zone to vote for her husband, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday.

She said her husband will keep his promise of a 40 percent slot for women and youths in his cabinet, if he is elected president.

Mrs Abubakar made this appeal yesterday at the North Central Women PDP Town Hall meeting, held at the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja.

She said Atiku means well for Nigeria, adding that her husband is always of the belief that for any successful man, there is a woman behind him.

She said, “We are all here for one purpose, we will put Atiku on the saddle this Saturday. Women please don’t disappoint me. Women I appeal to you. Atiku wants a better life for us all, Atiku wants to bring all the glory that we enjoyed, he wants to bring it back to us. Atiku knows the pains of a woman.

“He’s going to give us, plus the youths 40 percent in his cabinet. Atiku is going to give the women microcredit. All the 35 percent affirmative action we have been crying for, it will be possible under Atiku.

“Majority are going to the women and youths in his cabinet. Atiku means well for Nigeria and Atiku is going to do well for Nigeria.

“Atiku wants to unite Nigeria. People are dying because of hunger, many homes cannot afford to feed, the case would be different with Atiku Abubakar.”

Earlier in her welcome address, North Central coordinator of the group, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, expressed optimism that Aitku Abubakar would deliver on his promise and that he would give a chance for women in his government.