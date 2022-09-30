Telecommunications giant, Globacom, on Thursday, unveiled women’s 100m hurdles World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan, as its Brand Ambassador.

Amusan became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal in 100 metres hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal and 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.

She also won back-to-back African and commonwealth titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles event, a two-time African Games champion in the event. She competed in the 100m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League event, which she won in 12.29 seconds.

Amusan in her response said, “It is a proud day for me and I am grateful to God, m delighted to be associated with his illustrious company because I have always admired the company and I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with them.”

“ Globacom as we all know has a long history of rewarding excellence and empowering Nigerians and today I am happy to join the long list of sports stars like Anthony Joshua, Mikel Obi, Emmanuel Eminike, Osaze Odemwingie and many more.”

‘As a Glo ambassador, I hope to mentor and inspire young people to achieve their goals. Once again I am happy to be associated with Glo and to be its brand ambassador.”

In conclusion, she thanked the chairman of Globacom communication, Dr Mike Adenuga, for giving her the amazing opportunity and promised to do her very best to be a good representative of the company and the youths out there.

Speaking at the unveiling, Globacom’s representative and regional manager, sales, Lagos, Mr Lawrence Odediran, said the company decided to make Amusan its brand ambassador to reward her for her outstanding achievements, promote Nigerian sports, and encourage the younger generation to pursue their dreams no matter the odds against them.

“At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. These are qualities that Globacom identifies with”, Mr Odediran noted.

According to him, Amusan symbolizes the lesson in the famous quote by Malcom X, “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today”, adding that “she prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her.” Mr Odediran stated.

“Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today. We, therefore, urge them not to be discouraged by present challenges, but to continue to strive to realise their dreams”, Mr Odediran stated.