Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on a deal until 2031, the Premier League club confirmed on Sunday.

The 21-year-old’s move to Spurs is subject to receiving a work permit and international clearance.

Kinsky’s signing adds to manager Ange Postecoglou’s options in goal, with first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo

Vicario facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after surgery on a broken ankle in November.

Postecoglou has had to deal with a host of injuries to key players in recent weeks. An illness also swept through the squad this week, with the manager confirming he had just 11 fit players available as of Thursday ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Second-choice goalkeeper Fraser Forster was one of those to miss the match against Newcastle with illness, with Brandon Austin making his club debut.