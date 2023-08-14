Transfer: Ighalo Undergoes Medicals At Saudi’s Al Wehda

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo, has undergone medicals at the Saudi Arabian Professional League club, Al Wehda.

Free agent Ighalo will sign a two-year deal with Al Wehda.

The 34-year-old is expected to be unveiled this Monday by the modest club, according to Sky Sports.

The former Manchester United and Watford striker left another Saudi club, Al Hilal, in June, following the expiration of his contract.

Ighalo scored 43 goals and provided seven assists in 60 appearances during his time with Al Hilal.

He won the league title with Al Hilal two years ago and also finished as the top scorer in the top flight.