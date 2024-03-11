Troops of Sector 4 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Kabalewa, Niger Republic, have arrested three transnational gunrunners in a Toyota V8 Sequoia vehicle travelling to South-West of Nigeria and recovered cache of arms and ammunition from them.

A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the vehicle operated by the three gunrunners had a hidden compartment built into its double bottom.

He said the troops discovered inside the vehicle, a cache of arms consisting of four Rocket Propelled Guns, and one AK-47 rifle, complete with a magazine.

He said the troops also recovered two Nigerian licensed plates, four bank ATM cards, four mobile phones, and a customs pass from the Maine Soroa border bearing the date 9/03/2024.

“The preliminary analysis of the evidence suggests these arms originated from the notorious Boko Haram terrorist group.

“This interception is a testament to the commitment of MNJTF in maintaining regional security and combating the illegal arms trade,” the MNJTF spokesman said.