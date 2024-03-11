Troops of Sector 4 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Kabalewa, Niger Republic, have arrested three transnational gunrunners in a Toyota V8 Sequoia vehicle travelling to South-West of Nigeria and recovered cache of arms and ammunition from them.
A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the vehicle operated by the three gunrunners had a hidden compartment built into its double bottom.
He said the troops discovered inside the vehicle, a cache of arms consisting of four Rocket Propelled Guns, and one AK-47 rifle, complete with a magazine.
He said the troops also recovered two Nigerian licensed plates, four bank ATM cards, four mobile phones, and a customs pass from the Maine Soroa border bearing the date 9/03/2024.
“The preliminary analysis of the evidence suggests these arms originated from the notorious Boko Haram terrorist group.
“This interception is a testament to the commitment of MNJTF in maintaining regional security and combating the illegal arms trade,” the MNJTF spokesman said.
HOW POPULAR ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS HOW PROSTRATE, INFECTION AND OTHER ISSUES ARE AFFECTING NIGERIA MEN'S GENERAL PERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY IN THE OTHER ROOM..DON'T BE A VICTIM!! SOLUTION IS HERE!!
Get paid up to ₦250,000 for writing your opinion about various companies. No FEES OR MONEY required from you. Click here, signup and follow instructions.