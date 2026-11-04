National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented food items, household equipment and livelihood materials to 653 households affected by the 2025 flood disaster in Kebbi State.

The agency’s director-general, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made the presentation yesterday in Birnin Kebbi.

Umar, who was represented by the director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Alhaji Abbani Garki, said the intervention was part of the federal government’s efforts to support flood-affected communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the 2025 flood disaster affected 128 local government areas across the country, claiming 241 lives, affecting 459,995 people and displacing 158,588 others.

The disaster also destroyed 96,649 hectares of farmland, along with small businesses, infrastructure and other livelihood assets.

According to her, the figures represented families and communities whose livelihoods had been disrupted, underscoring the need for sustained humanitarian support to facilitate their recovery.

She added that the intervention reflected President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to disaster risk reduction, humanitarian assistance and the protection of vulnerable communities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Umar said the distribution in Kebbi State was designed to provide immediate relief and targeted livelihood support, with priority given to female-headed households and persons living with disabilities.

The items earmarked for the 653 beneficiary households include 500 bags of 25kg rice, 500 cartons of spaghetti, each containing 20 packs of 500g, and 250 cartons of vegetable oil, each containing four 5-litre containers.

Other items include 500 foam mattresses, 250 nylon mats, 250 blankets, 83 grinding machines, 55 sewing machines and 15 cargo tricycles.