Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed terrorists near Fondisho on the Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The other bandits were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

A statement issued by commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in an “operational feedback” to the Kaduna State government by security, it was revealed that the troops, responding quickly to credible intelligence, set up an ambush position at the location.

Aruwan said on entering the area, the bandits sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops.

Two of the criminals were thus neutralized, he said.

He said state government received the security feedback with satisfaction and praised the troops for their swiftness in responding to intelligence reports.

The government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces, while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements.

“Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, the government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention. The security operations room can be reached on 09034000060 and 08170189999. Armed patrols will continue in the general area,” Aruwan said.