The Nigerian Army has said troops of 34 Brigade in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Friday, May 20, 2022, killed two wanted criminals as they dislodged a training camp of the proscribed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Okporo in Orlu local government area of Imo State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the group, “neutralising two notorious members of the group, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.”

He said the troops also destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which they reportedly use for spiritual fortification.

He revealed that a local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

“A search of the factory uncovered three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons,” he added.