Ad

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported the killing of 202 terrorists, arrest of 437 others, and rescue of 209 hostages by troops on internal operations across the nation within one week.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba in a statement on Friday said troops arrested 30 suspected oil thieves and recovered 707,200 litres of stolen crude oil, 149,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 400 litres of DPK worth N718, 171,000.00 only within the period.

Maj.-Gen. Buba also disclosed that troops recovered 201 assorted weapons and 5,346 assorted ammunition within the week under review.

He gave a breakdown of recovered items to include three G3 rifles, 105 AK47 rifles, four AK49 rifles, 17 locally fabricated gun, 37 dane guns, nine pump action guns, one fabricated SMG and two double barrel guns.

The rest are two single barrel guns, one pistol, six locally fabricated pistol, one revolver rifle, one damaged PKT, four grenades, one RPG bomb, one charger and four bandoliers.

Ad More Details

Others include 3,232 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 833 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 59 rounds of 9mm ammo, 28 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 1,017 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 177 live cartridges, 118 magazines, nine baofeng radios, eight vehicles, 118 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, three bicycles, 44 mobile phones and the sum of N74, 702,320.00 only amongst other items.

Meanwhile in the Niger Delta region, troops discovered and destroyed 45 illegal refining sites, 28 dugout pits, 15 boats and 55 storage tanks.

Troops also recovered seven cooking ovens, seven vehicles, eight mobile phones, two pumping machines, two baofeng radios, one outboard engine and 45 illegal refining sites.

Buba reiterated continued steadfastness of the armed forces in executing its role to restore the safety and security of the citizens of the country.

“Troops are in a good place in winning the war,” he assured.