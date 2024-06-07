Ad

The police have arrested five hunters over their alleged involvement in killing a 14-year-old teenager in Maiha local government area of Adamawa State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Yola on Friday.

Nguroje said the suspects tortured the victim to death for allegedly stealing of N20, 000.

The PPRO said, “The Adamawa State Police Command has on 5/6/2024 arrested five hunters for the unlawful arrest and torture of a 14years old teenager.

“The suspects are currently under investigation and would be charged to court for law to take its course.”

Ad More Details

The Commissioner of Police, CP Morris condemned the actions of the hunters and warned members of the public against taking law into their hands.