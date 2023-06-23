Troops Kill 6 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the North-East, have killed six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Banki town, Bama local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists were killed by the Special Forces in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in an ambush near Bula Yobe and Darajamal Road, in Bama LGA.

A security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this on Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, noted that the terrorists were planters of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), who usually sneak to the road to stage an ambush attack on the troops.