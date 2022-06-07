Troops of Operation Hadin Kai yesterday eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and recovered three gun trucks belonging to the insurgents while chasing the terrorists along the axis of Lawan Minari village along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the terrorists had earlier staged ambush against commuters on the road where they burnt down two trailers and one petrol tanker.

According to intelligence sources, both the ground troops and Air Task Force were quickly dispatched to the scene to engaged the terrorists.

The sources added that on sighting the arrival of the troops, the insurgents quickly took to their heels, noting that some of them came down from their trucks and began running to avoid being bombarded by the Air Force Jet.

The sources said many of them were killed in the process while others escaped with bullets wounds.

The sources noted that three trucks and arms were recovered in the aftermath of the engagement.