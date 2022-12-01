Kaduna state government has disclosed that troops of Operation Forest Sanity have continued fighting patrols in Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru local government areas as three kidnapped victims rescued and several bandits’ camps destroyed.

In a statement issued by commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security report revealed that the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti, Chikun LGA.

The statement explained that as the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops, adding that troops burnt down the dozens of camps in sight.

Aruwan said upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims, identified as Muntaka Abubakar and Nwabueze John.

He said also discovered were the corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.

The statement said the corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families, after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.

Another kidnapped victim, 85-year-old Tabawa Laraba, was rescued by the troops:”in Kuzo general area. She was examined and debriefed before being reunited with her family”

Aruwan further said the troops extended fighting patrols to Abrom, Gabachuwa and Kujeni forest areas spanning Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia LGAs.

The statement said on sighting the troops, bandits fled their camps as troops dislodged the camps, and recovered two damaged AK-47 rifles along with three mobile phones:” some military uniforms and materials for making explosives”

However, the state government commended the troops for the successful operations and rescue of the victims, while sending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims executed by the bandits.

It appealed to citizens to volunteer information on suspicious individuals seeking medical assistance or refuge in these areas:”by reaching out to the Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.The offensive operations to the bandits’ enclaves will continue” the statement said.

