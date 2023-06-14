Trump Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty In Documents Case

Former United States president, Donald Trump, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he lied and schemed to hold on to sensitive national security material that he was supposed to have surrendered when he left the White House.

Trump, 76, was indicted last week on 37 federal felony counts, including willful retention of national defense information, making false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In court, Trump who was clad in a blue suit and red tie sat silently with his hands crossed while the not guilty plea was being entered by his attorney during the brief proceeding before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,”