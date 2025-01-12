In a fresh wave of violence, Lakurawa terrorists have launched an unprovoked attack on the Kangiwa border in Kebbi State, killing two immigration officers and one civilian.

A security source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attack took place on Saturday in Kangiwa local government area of Kebbi State near a site where a transmitting mast was set to be installed.

The mast was intended to monitor movements around the border and relay real-time information to a central database.

The source revealed, “The armed immigration officers were at the location for the mast installation when the armed group struck, killing two of their officers and one civilian.”

Efforts to obtain official responses from the Kebbi State Police Command and the Nigeria Immigration Service were unsuccessful.

Calls and text messages sent to the Kebbi State Police spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar and his immigration counterpart were unanswered.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the immigration service nor the police had issued a formal statement regarding the attack.