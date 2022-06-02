To commemorate the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) headquarters building, the body yesterday commissioned a plaque.

President Buhari visited the headquarters of UNTWO in Madrid, on the sidelines of his ongoing state visit to Spain.

Buhari, who was received by the UNWTO secretary-general, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, becomes the first Nigerian leader to visit the headquarters of the UN tourism agency, which Nigeria joined in 1975.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was among the ministers and other top government officials who accompanied the president on the visit to the UNWTO headquarters.

The UNWTO has given Nigeria the hosting right for its first-ever Global Conference on Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry, to be held in Lagos on 14-16 Nov 2022.