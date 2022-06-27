TuneCore offers independent artists and labels the most affordable unlimited distribution plans on the market, starting with a first-of-its-kind free distribution plan (no annual fee) while continuing to offer the highest pay-out to artists, enabling them to accelerate fan discovery.

TuneCore’s chief executive officer, Andreea Gleeson, announced that the leading independent digital music distributor for self-releasing artists experienced the company’s biggest change since opening for business 16 years ago.

Since its inception, TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Believe, has democratised access to music distribution for self-releasing artists by introducing the first flat fee, pay-per-release distribution model on the market.

Today, successful release strategies have shifted from doing a few EPs or one album per year to releasing singles more often and more regularly to stay top of mind with existing and potential fans. With the launch of TuneCore’s Unlimited programme, constant music creation is made more accessible for all artists by giving them the control to release an unlimited number of singles and albums.

For the free plan, artists are able to get their music directly into the music libraries of social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and start making money right away, as they crowdsource the music’s popularity directly with fans. As they move through their careers, artists will be able to upgrade their plans to better meet their evolving needs as they grow.

Gleeson, said “We’ve spent a year speaking directly to artists and labels about how we can make our service better for them. What emerged is: artists want to be able to test their new music for free before distributing to all services and they want to release the music they are creating instantly, regularly, and seamlessly with one annual subscription enabling unlimited music distribution.

“TuneCore’s new programme gives self-releasing artists at any stage of their careers the freedom to choose the plan that works best for them, while maintaining the high quality of service TuneCore is known for. With TuneCore Unlimited, artists pay less and earn more.

“We pride ourselves as a brand that supports independent artists. We ensure this by closing the gaps that get in the way of their success. With our new unlimited pricing, every artist, irrespective of their career stage or wallet size, can find a plan that works for them”Said Gleeson.

On her part Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore West and East Africa said;”There’s also a plan for independent labels and managers with multiple artists. With the ever-changing eco-system, I am confident that this new pricing will help new and established artists get their music heard and grow their fanbases worldwide”.

TuneCore’s new Unlimited programme includes four plans catered to give options and choice to meet the unique needs of all artists.