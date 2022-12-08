The federal government yesterday in Abuja handed over the keys and certificate of occupancy of the apartment promised to former Super Eagles’ chief coach Clemens Westerhof for leading his team to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory in Tunisia 1994.

The house handed over to Clemens Westerhof is located in Prototype Housing Scheme in Gwagwalada, Abuja and other beneficiaries were allocated their homes in various states of their choice in the National housing programme estates across the country.

Mr Westerhof, a citizen of Holland, had in 1994 led the senior male national football team to Nigeria’s second continental triumph.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made the presentation on behalf of the government 28 years after, said it was a testimony of President Buhari-led government resolved to ensure that Nigerians irrespective of time, who made sacrifices to project the good image of country, are recognized and encouraged to keep working for the corporate benefits of all.

The minister who was represented by the director of public building and housing, Arch Solomon Labafilo said: “As we head towards the end of president Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure of office, I’m happy to also say that we have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed for houses built under the National housing programme (NHP).