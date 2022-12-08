South Korea’s Electronics brand LG Electronics has showcased innovative range of products at an event held to mark National Day of Korean Republic.

According to the company, the 2022 Korean National Day had so many guest gathered at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja at a colorful celebration.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, heads of organizations and top Nigeria government functionaries in attendance including the Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri and Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu, among others.

In his welcome address, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria Amb. Kim Young Chae said it is the first time in the last three years the Embassy would host the national day reception physically.

“The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the tremendous value of get-togethers. This is one of the reasons why we prepared today’s event with our friends and partners. Since my arrival at Abuja in January last year, I have had the pleasure to witness the growing bilateral relations between my country and the great nation of Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to Young Chae, the bilateral trade is expected to reach over 2 billion dollars with a 20 per cent increase this year. About 20 Korean companies are currently active in Nigeria.

At the event, LG showcased their innovative contributions in Electronic Technology, among Consumer Electronics products. In the Home Entertainment zone, LG showcased its 88’’state-of-the-art OLED TVs – 8K Signature, its 55’’ new QNED MiniLED TV, 65’’ A1 OLED TV, and in the Audio Category, the premium SP9A Soundbar, Blast Horn CK99 XBOOM and the mood lighting RP4 XBOOM 360.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Korean National Day, Mr. Daesun Hwang, the general manager, Home Entertainment Audio Visual Division remarked: “What LG brings is the best of the Korean high tech creations to improve the life of the Nigerian people. On this national celebration, we are stressing our vision as a flagship leader in this industry, showing our utmost goodwill to work with Nigerians and strengthen ties between our brand and the local communities, through presenting world-class technologies that transform lives in a positive way.”