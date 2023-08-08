Some Nigerian creators have received payments from microblogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter. The payment is X’s ad-revenue sharing program for creators.

LEADERSHIP reports that Twitter owner, Elon Musk, began paying eligible US Blue subscribers (now known as X premium) in July after he announced the initiative in February.

Some verified Nigerian users reported they’ve received notifications about incoming deposits — including one user claiming he’s set to receive over N430,000. The rewards are based on ads in replies to eligible users’ content.

Payment Eligibility:

Eligible users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue and have earned more than five million tweet impressions each month for the last three months and have a Stripe payment account, says Twitter.

The program incentivizes creators who contribute popular content that drives ads — rewarding accounts that help Twitter make money. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts.

According to Twitter’s content monetization standards, sexual content cannot be monetized.

Twitter also won’t allow creators monetize copyrighted content that they do not own and content about “pyramid schemes or get-rich-quick schemes” (looking at you, crypto spammers), violence, criminal behaviors, gambling or drugs and alcohol. If a creator tries to monetize that’s also a red flag.