Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles will discover their group stage foes for the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations next week Friday.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the draw ceremony will take place in Cairo, Egypt on December 23.

Egypt will host the biennial competition from February 18 to March 12.

Aside from the Flying Eagles and the host nation, 10 other countries will also compete for honours at Egypt 2023.

Senegal, Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda and South Sudan have also qualified.

The others are; Tunisia, Central African Republic and Congo.

The four semi-finalists at the competition will compete at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.