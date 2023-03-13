Switzerland based Nigerian coach, Tony Adeyemi, has dismissed Flying Eagles handler Ladan Bosso as a gaffer who is too rigid.

Adeyemi who spoke exclusively via zoom with Sportsville, an independent sports programme show on Channels TV, on Sunday’s afternoon, said Bosso showed in Egypt that he had no plans A, B and C depending on the opponent.

He noted that a good tactician should have different options to win games, even as he added that given the expected high level of opposition the Flying Eagles would face at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia something must be done for the team to do well.

“The stakes would definitely be higher in Indonesia…the oppositions would be tougher than what we saw in Egypt and unfortunately time is not on our part to begin to rejig the team. The Flying Eagles have a lot of work to do if we must perform well in Indonesia,” Adeyemi said.

Recall that the Flying Eagles won a bronze medal in Egypt after beating Tunisia in the third place game.

Bosso’s boys failed to reach the final of the tournament after losing 0-1 to Gambia in the semi final.

The new indisputable giants of African football, Senegal won the trophy after defeating their neighbors Gambia 2-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s ambassador of Nigeria to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, has honoured the Flying Eagles for scooping the bronze medals in the just-concluded Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ambassador Rimi received the entourage of the Nigeria U20 boys at the town hall of the Nigeria Embassy in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday .

The diplomat expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team during the tournament while congratulating players and officials for successfully qualifying for the forthcoming FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia.

Rimi further charged the Flying Eagles to make Nigeria proud in the global tournament slated for 20th May – 11th June.

Responding, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, represented by Chief Technical Officer and former international player, Garba Lawal commended the Embassy for the support rendered to the team throughout its stay in Cairo, which helped in steering the team to third place and a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

Also speaking, Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso assured the Nigerian Embassy officials that the team is motivated to do better at the World Cup.

A total of 21 players and 10 officials of the Flying Eagles received a plaque of honour from the diplomat for representing the nation creditably in Egypt.