Following 2019’s ‘Life As It Is’ web series, Nigerian model, photographer, and filmmaker Uche Odoh, returns with her directorial debut full-length feature film ‘Hell Ride’. The film is set to screen at this year’s Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November.

The dramedy chronicles a day in the life of a female taxi driver Chimdi Abiodun (Chioma Akpotha), who is overwhelmed by the ill health of her daughter, constantly putting up with her irresponsible husband while playing the role of breadwinner after losing her job at a Chinese company.

‘Hell Ride’ also stars Femi Adebayo, Shalewa Ashafa, Keppy Ekpeyong, Bolaji ‘Mr Latin’ Amusan, Adedayo Davies, Yomi King, Ogbolor, and Omotunde ‘Lolo1’ Adebowale-David.

“I wanted to show the daily life of a typical Lagosian and how we navigate the challenges that get thrown our way daily,” Odoh elaborated on the film’s plot set in Lagos. “Another message I wanted to pass was one of kindness and bearing in mind that we often don’t know what others are going through. Friendships start most unusually sometimes, this film helps one keep an open mind.”

Released under Propa Studios, an indigenous production company that prioritises relaying authentic Nigerian stories to Africans and global audiences, the former Amstel Malta Box Office contestant revealed ‘Hell Ride’ was the perfect canvas to express her artistic direction in full capacity.

Being her directorial debut for a feature film, Odoh disclosed she used the film to project the sheer will and sense of responsibility of women, especially those in this part of the world, to take care of their families.

“I love portraying strong women, so casting Chioma Akpotha was an easy choice. Something that inspired the choice of her casting is our relationship from years back. I’ve known Chioma since I was 16 years old so for my first feature film I wanted to work with something familiar. She’s a fantastic actor!”