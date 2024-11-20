The United Kingdom Government has thrown its weights behind continued efforts by Nigerian stakeholders to address the challenges of cybersecurity in the country.

A statement on Wednesday by the UK’s Deputy High Commission in Lagos noted that key stakeholders from the government and private sector recently gathered in Abuja and Lagos to discuss practical steps to address the country’s cybersecurity challenges.

The Nigeria Cybersecurity Stakeholder Roundtable was organised with the support from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

Country Director for the UK’s DBT in Nigeria, Mark Smithson said, “As a recognised global leader in cybersecurity innovation across a range of applications, the UK is uniquely placed to partner with Nigeria to raise awareness and tackle emerging threats and cybersecurity challenges affecting our two countries.”

Also speaking at the event, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated action at every level. Together, we must take proactive steps to safeguard our digital sovereignty, protect our critical information assets, and build a resilient, secure future for all.”

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri noted that cyber threats were becoming more sophisticated, diverse, and pervasive.

“Here in Nigeria, businesses face an alarming volume of attacks, with financial services being particularly vulnerable. Addressing these emerging threats demands a security culture rooted in continuous education and awareness. Cybersecurity is not a challenge any organisation can tackle in isolation; it requires coordinated efforts, cross-industry partnerships, and a collective commitment to protecting our digital future.”

He also commended the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the Office of the National Security Adviser, NITDA, NGX, the National Data Protection Commission, and Tech4Dev for organising the roundtable outside of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

“This setting offers a unique and invaluable opportunity to deepen our discussions on pivotal areas in cybersecurity,” he stated.

Also speaking on the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka, stressed that such measures are essential to unlock growth potential and restore investor confidence in Nigeria’s digital future.

“Cybersecurity threats present a serious economic risk that could undermine Nigeria’s vision as Africa’s digital powerhouse,” he said.

He highlighted the concerning impact on Nigerian banks, which lost ₦14.65 billion ($33 million) to electronic fraud in 2021 which represents 187% increase from the previous year.

This roundtable had in attendance, top cybersecurity and tech experts from diverse sectors to engage in critical deliberations on current and emerging digital security issues.

The roundtable emphasised the critical role of collaboration and information sharing in addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges including fostering a synergised approach to addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges, leveraging the collective expertise of participants.

It also aims to establish a platform for continuous collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders from various sectors to enhance cybersecurity practices.