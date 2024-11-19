Ukraine has reportedly launched United States-made ATACMS missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region, marking a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Russian state media outlet TASS cited the country’s Defense Ministry in reporting the attack on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after the Biden administration granted Kyiv permission to use the longer-range weapons for strikes within Russian territory. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, five ATACMS missiles were intercepted and shot down by air defences over the Bryansk region.

“Fragments of ATACMS fell on the territory of a military facility, causing a fire that has since been extinguished,” the ministry stated. It also confirmed that there were no casualties or damage resulting from the attack.

If verified, this would mark the first known instance of Ukraine deploying the longer-range American weapons to hit targets deep within Russian borders. The ATACMS missiles, renowned for their precision and extended range, represent a significant addition to Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Neither Kyiv nor Washington issued an immediate response to the reports. However, the development underscored the shifting dynamics of the conflict and the deepening role of Western military aid in Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russian forces.