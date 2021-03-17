By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

Residents of Kano State yesterday called for the prosecution of Kunu sellers who sold the poisonous local drink to people.

About three persons have been reported dead while 284 others are said to have suffered varying degree of infection due to the outbreak of a yet to be identified disease.

Parents who took their children to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Kano and other hospitals after taking the poisonous drink called on the state government to prosecute the brewers and vendors of the local drink.

According to the residents, the government must fish out those behind the sale of the harmful chemicals used in preparing the local juice and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Our correspondent who visited the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) reports that since last Saturday, the health facilty has continued to admit patients, mostly young men who may have drank the poisonous Kunu at various points in the city and became infected.

One of the parents, Alhaji Surajo Dayyabu, whose child was vomiting and urinating strains of blood after allegedly taking the drink said, “My wife called me and informed me that the boy was not himself and that I should rush home to see for myself his condition for necessary action.

“When I reached home, I found out that the boy was unconscious and I took him to Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital where they referred us to IDH for quick medical attention.”

Dayyabu said since the boy was admitted they have conducted blood and urine tests on him where it was established that he took the infectious local drink.

Another guardian, Malam Kabiru Ahmad, said he brought his younger brother to IDH after he took the killer juice.

He said, “The boy began to urinate with blood and vomiting intermittently as well. And when we took him to IDH, they administered several drips on him before he regained consciousness.

“We were asked to conduct blood and urine tests and the boy is gradually getting well, though he still has a mild headache.

“The medical practitioners are doing their possible best in taking good care of the patients. As you can see, they are in their hundreds, all victims of the same juice and are being attended to at the same time.”

When LEADERSHIP visited the emergency junit of the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital where victims of the killer juicewere being attended to, officials of the hospital refused access to the victims.

The chief medical director of the hospital who declined to speak on the matter referred our correspondent to the state Ministry of Health, insisting that the commissioner for Health was in the best position to comment on the issue.

The Kano State commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, confirmed that three persons died, while 284 others were infected in the outbreak of the strange disease in the state.

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa said the infected persons had been admitted in 25 health facilities across the state.

He explained that the disease discovered on March 10 was suspected to be caused by consumption of contaminated flavour and a brand of expired instant drink products.

The commissioner said that 284 persons were infected with the disease in 13 local government areas of the state, adding that 101 of them had been discharged, with 183 currently on admission.

He listed the affected areas as Dala, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Fage, Ungogo, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Bunkure, Rano, Dawakinjudu, Dawakin Tofa, Gwarzo and Danbatta.

He said, “The index is a six-year old girl who developed abdominal pain, vomiting, jaundice and urine with blood (hematuria) after drinking water bought from a vendor.

“The vendor was said to have sourced the water from a borehole at a cemetery in the metropolis.

“The assumption involves instant drink flavour powder and a variety of salt for industrial use (caustic powder).

“Water, blood and different instant drink flavour powder samples have been taken for tests to pin down a diagnosis, ranging from food-borne disease, food poisoning, Lassa Fever, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, chemical poisoning to Toxix Hepatitis”.

Ibrahim-Tsanyawa noted that the ministry was still awaiting the results of samples analyses to establish the cause(s) of the infection and identify the disease.

He added that the ministry had stepped up sensitisation and engagement with stakeholders to ensure that people become aware of the recent development and know the best way to protect themselves.

“The ministry is working closely with the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC).

“We have deployed personnel and scaled up surveillance in the 44 local government areas of the state to check circulation of the suspected products.

“The state government is providing free treatment to the infected persons, while 13 others had been arrested in connection with the circulation of the suspected product”, the commissioner added.

According to him, the state task force on fake and counterfeit products has seized counterfeit and expired products worth over N59 million in the past five days in the state.