The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and Senator representing Oyo South District in the National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli have expressed condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde over the demise of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

In a condolence message, Ogundoyin described late Makinde’s death as a great loss, not only to the Makinde family but also to the people of Oyo State.

He prayed that God would grant Governor Makinde and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“This is a great loss. The news of the death of the seasoned Engineer was shocking to me as the Governor’s family has lost a beloved soul, their patriarch.

“The people of Oyo State stand with His Excellency and his family during this difficult period. We pray to the Lord to grant you all strength and comfort in the face of this irreparable loss”, Ogundoyin prayed.

For his part, Senator Alli described the deceased as an humble and accomplished individual who contributed significantly to his family and society.

He noted that the death of a loved one, especially a sibling, is always a painful experience.

He added that Engr. Sunday’s legacy of hard work and commitment to humanity will forever be remembered.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde, his family, and everyone mourning Engr. Sunday Makinde.

“May the Almighty grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant the departed eternal rest,” Alli said.

The lawmaker prayed that God would comfort the bereaved family and continue to uphold them during this difficult period.