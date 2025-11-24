Union Bank of Nigeria has launched a savings reward campaign aimed at boosting digital adoption, strengthening customer engagement, and encouraging disciplined saving habits among Nigerians.

Branded “Save & Gain,” the bank said promo whic will run for six-months is open to both new and existing customers and is structured to reward those who maintain active accounts, grow their balances, and embrace the bank’s digital channels.

To qualify, customers are required to maintain a monthly average balance of N50,000, carry out at least five transactions, and use platforms such as cards, USSD, mobile, or internet banking.

In classic Union Bank fashion, the lender is backing the campaign with mouth-watering incentives. Monthly top depositors will secure rewards ranging from free debit cards to cash prizes of N50,000 and N100,000, depending on their participation tier.

For December, standout savers will earn an additional N30,000 cash voucher, while the overall highest average deposit contributor across the entire campaign period will walk away with the N5 million grand prize.

The move signals a notable shift in the bank’s customer reward strategy. While Union Bank’s previous promo, the Save & Win Palli, has seen over N330 million disbursed to more than 5,000 customers since 2021, the new Save & Gain campaign goes further by prioritising transparency, consistency, and digital inclusion. Customers who demonstrate responsible account usage and sustained savings behaviour stand the best chance of winning.