A cursory attempt to juxtapose LEADERSHIP with Gazzetta di Mantova, the Italian language local daily newspaper published in Mantua, northern Italy, since 1664 and believed to be the world’s oldest newspaper, would likely invoke the question: ‘What is the big deal about clocking 20 years?’

Of course, you may ask the same question if you compare it with the oldest surviving Nigerian newspaper, Daily Times of Nigeria, launched in 1926.

Granted, LEADERSHIP is neither Gazzetta di Mantova nor Daily Times, but the newspaper is unique in all material facts, as lawyers will say. To us at LEADERSHIP, attaining 20 years is a big deal, considering that the media organisation came from humble beginnings.

Humble beginnings

When LEADERSHIP hit the newsstand in 2004 as a weekly newspaper, many people doubted the possibility of the paper marking even half a decade on the newsstand in Nigeria’s harsh media climate.

Newspapers globally were struggling as technology was changing. But the doggedness and never-say-die spirit of our Founder, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, a prolific writer, made the difference in deciding the fate of what is popularly referred to as the most influential newspaper in Nigeria today.

Many believed LEADERSHIP would disappear like countless other newspapers before and even after it, which rose and fell almost immediately. Their scepticism was informed by the Nigerian media’s harsh environment and tales of newspapers that hit the newsstands and fizzled out almost immediately. But not with Sam, the man whose life dictionary does not contain the impossible.

Disdaining the sceptics’ point of view, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah ensured LEADERSHIP hit the newsstand; to God’s glory, it has remained there like the rock of ages. Recently, the paper marked 20 years of robust journalism with a bright future.

Even though he trained as a pharmacist, our founding chairman saw the enormous potential of the media in changing not just politics but economics and, by implication, people’s well-being. Since he cherished those ideals so much, and considering that he was fortunate enough to be fathered by a budding journalist, he had his eyes set on making a mark in the media industry. Indeed, he really was a chip off the old block.

Of course, the opportunity presented itself when the then-fledgling Daily Trust admitted him into its fold to serve as one of its arrays of columnists.

The founding chairman wasted no time latching on to the opportunity to write for Daily Trust, the proverbial new kid on the block, where his weekly column was a must-read for many. Those writings would eventually play a significant role in birthing LEADERSHIP, as the seed money used in establishing the newspaper came from launching the book, “Nigeria: A Full Disclosure,” essentially a collection of his lucid write-ups.

Because his column touched on all issues, including overtly controversial ones, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah had access to various information, some very confidential. As a newspaper in its infancy stage at the time, LEADERSHIP eventually benefited from this scoop, which it latched on to publish exclusive stories that made it stand out in its early days.

Interestingly, LEADERSHIP provided additional voice and an alternative platform for the North. It effectively provided opportunities for countless other journalists to hone their skills, many of whom are now its proud ambassadors.

For God and Country

As it continued to straddle the Nigerian media space, LEADERSHIP was named the nation’s Most Influential Newspaper in a little over a decade. We eventually expanded to include other publications: LEADERSHIP Weekend, LEADERSHIP Sunday, LEADERSHIP Hausa, and National Economy, emerging as a formidable newspaper group for God and Country.

Without any fear of contradiction, we have remained faithful to the noble reason for our existence and, hence, have been very unapologetic in advancing causes that enhance Nigeria’s growth and development. In matters of Nigeria’s corporate existence, you don’t need to look twice before knowing where we stand. That has not changed and will not.

It was in line with this belief that the newspaper minced no words in fighting former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ill-fated third-term agenda. If that had been allowed to stand, it would have been catastrophic for the nation.

Only recently, when there were diverse views about whether or not the nation should dialogue with bandits and other terror elements making life a living hell, especially for residents of the Northwest states of Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and even Kebbi, we did not take a middle course. We unequivocally stated that under no circumstances should the government negotiate with criminals. They are killers who deserve nothing but outright shelling.

Still standing tall

Of course, like most things in life, LEADERSHIP’s journey has been one of pains and gains, successes and challenges. As with virtually all newspapers across the globe, the advent of the internet and the ICT revolution has dramatically impacted LEADERSHIP’s sales revenues. But that is just one of the numerous challenges the newspaper presents. Despite all the challenges, LEADERSHIP stands tall and optimistic about a fruitful future because life begins at 20 for us.